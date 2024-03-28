Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the February 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kion Group Price Performance

Kion Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 72,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.