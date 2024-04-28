Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $375.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,418 shares of company stock valued at $96,300,959 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

