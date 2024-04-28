Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up approximately 1.6% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

