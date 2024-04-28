Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 75,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

