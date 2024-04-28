Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Heritage Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,663,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,005,000 after buying an additional 702,360 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,551.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 708,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,196,000 after buying an additional 665,540 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,824,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,974,000 after buying an additional 605,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,590,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,815,000 after buying an additional 559,448 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $78.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

