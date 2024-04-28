Heritage Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 19,487 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,972,000. Oikos Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after buying an additional 992,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 905,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $59.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

