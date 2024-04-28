Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 2.7 %

PIPR stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,872. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.42. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $120.97 and a 52-week high of $202.76.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $3,675,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at $32,408,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares in the company, valued at $32,408,145.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 11,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $2,037,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

