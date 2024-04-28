ABCMETA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.16 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $355,938.07 and $0.16 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011688 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001416 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,685.08 or 1.00129387 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012498 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000352 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $11.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

