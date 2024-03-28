Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Declines By 96.3%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the February 29th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance
CRYBF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 167,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,616. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.54.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
