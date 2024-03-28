Short Interest in Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Declines By 96.3%

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the February 29th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 996,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance

CRYBF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 167,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,616. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Cryptoblox Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.54.

About Cryptoblox Technologies

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc focuses on developing and implementing blockchain products and services for use in financial services, battery technology and electric vehicle, phone and computer applications, and cryptocurrency sectors. It provides services for application programming interface with regards to operator look-up, customer look-up, IP information, and customer friendly user experience.

