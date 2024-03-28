iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.87 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.