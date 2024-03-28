West Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,409 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,820,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,905,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 684,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,874,000 after buying an additional 103,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

