iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,438,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after buying an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 237.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 172,623 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,990. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

