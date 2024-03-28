BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Acquired by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,410,980,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

LCTU traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,372. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.36. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

