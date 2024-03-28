Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $57.97. 385,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,007. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.04.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

