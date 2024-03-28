Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 19.2% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $25,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $168.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $168.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.