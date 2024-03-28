DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.74. DouYu International shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 20,751 shares changing hands.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DouYu International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of DouYu International to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DouYu International to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get DouYu International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DOYU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

DouYu International Stock Down 1.7 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in DouYu International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 123,872 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DouYu International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.03.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About DouYu International

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.