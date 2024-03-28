DDD Partners LLC Sells 2,656 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.4% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CSCO stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

