Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 14,574 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 356,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,015. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

