West Wealth Group LLC Invests $6.31 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

West Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 2.5% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,886,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 231,958 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $23,465,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,819,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,432,000 after buying an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.37. 36,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,204. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.86. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

