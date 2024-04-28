Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 10,776 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 147,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 37,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 131,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,920. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

