S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

S&P Global stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $428.01. The company had a trading volume of 937,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,670. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $422.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

