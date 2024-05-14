Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $972,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.23 on Monday, hitting $150.60. 4,165,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,476. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

