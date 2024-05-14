nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,759 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.94% of nVent Electric worth $190,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $254,067.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.60. 1,264,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,895. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.11. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

