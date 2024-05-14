Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 14,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 12.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.38. 2,314,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.67 and its 200-day moving average is $189.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $209.75.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

