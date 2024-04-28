Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

