Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $233.18

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $233.18 and last traded at $233.18, with a volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.89.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.13.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
