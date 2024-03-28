Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $233.18

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $233.18 and last traded at $233.18, with a volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.89.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.13.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,800,000 after buying an additional 41,395,371 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,423,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after purchasing an additional 194,673 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

