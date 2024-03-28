First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.89

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.89 and last traded at $85.71, with a volume of 27908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.63.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

