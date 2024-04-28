Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,488,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,908. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

