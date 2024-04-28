Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $12.29 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 497,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 488,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,243 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FTCS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 251,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,856. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.