iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the February 29th total of 764,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.81 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $51.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

