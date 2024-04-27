Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 2.8% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.88. 166,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,990. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $159.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.56.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

