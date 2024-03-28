Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CFO Sells $204,976.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $204,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of Kirby stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $150,300.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Raj Kumar sold 1,670 shares of Kirby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $146,960.00.

KEX stock opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $66.42 and a 1-year high of $95.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $498,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Kirby by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,191,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $1,621,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

