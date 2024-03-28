Insider Buying: TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Buys $377,600.00 in Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $377,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,451,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 25,500 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $239,190.00.

On Monday, March 18th, L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 60,044 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,036.04.

On Thursday, March 14th, L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 128,814 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,953.22.

On Tuesday, March 12th, L6 Holdings Inc. purchased 100,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,000.00.

TruBridge Stock Performance

Shares of TBRG stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.62. TruBridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. TruBridge had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TruBridge, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About TruBridge

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

