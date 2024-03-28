Insider Selling: GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Senior Officer Sells C$461,513.25 in Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 9,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.85, for a total value of C$461,513.25.
GFL Environmental Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of GFL opened at C$47.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.05. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of C$36.56 and a twelve month high of C$51.83.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.19). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.2270169 earnings per share for the current year.
GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
