Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Buys 199,664 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,886,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,295,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

LLYVK stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $357,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,919,000 after purchasing an additional 314,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,905,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $61,069,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 984.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after buying an additional 1,264,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

