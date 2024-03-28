ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CAO Sells $245,323.85 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABM shares. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after buying an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,334 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

