Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Short Interest Up 3,066.7% in April

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 3,066.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Olympus Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OLYMY opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. Olympus has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.53.
About Olympus
