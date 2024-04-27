Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 0.4%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $764.46 and last traded at $757.88. 1,824,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,753,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $754.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 8.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $948.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,751,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $95,211,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $77,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

