InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apr 27th, 2024

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 1,011.7% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

INM opened at $0.23 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 115.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INMFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.92% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

Featured Articles

