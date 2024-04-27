JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 1.6%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.21 and last traded at $51.41. Approximately 1,016,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,704,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.