JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 1.6%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.21 and last traded at $51.41. Approximately 1,016,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,704,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $60,320,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

