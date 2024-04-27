Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 930.4% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

Asahi Kasei stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

