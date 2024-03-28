2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Director Casdin Capital, Llc Purchases 300,000 Shares

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,482,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Casdin Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Casdin Capital, Llc bought 330,000 shares of 2seventy bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,100.00.

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $5.38 on Thursday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $276.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.11. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 216.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

TSVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 6.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 25.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

