Gregory N. Henry Sells 18,747 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Couchbase Stock Performance

BASE opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BASE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

