Contrasting TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Atlas Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $626.26 million 0.95 $25.78 million $0.20 22.80 Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 4.12% 25.28% 7.38% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for TETRA Technologies and Atlas Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.51%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

