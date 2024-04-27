iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) Critical Comparison

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) and LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for iSun and LDK Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00 LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSun currently has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 22,717.46%. Given iSun’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.8% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iSun and LDK Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -20.29% -90.71% -24.49% LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSun and LDK Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $95.68 million 0.08 -$19.42 million ($0.77) -0.22 LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LDK Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iSun.

Volatility and Risk

iSun has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, indicating that its stock price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iSun beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc., a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

