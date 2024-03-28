Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $111,247,055.13 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $161.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82, a PEG ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

