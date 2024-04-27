CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells $663,770.88 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,463,436.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Githesh Ramamurthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 297 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $3,421.44.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $11,860,000.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

