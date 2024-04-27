Financial Survey: SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) & KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Free Report) and SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KHD Humboldt Wedag International and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KHD Humboldt Wedag International N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -32.80 SiteOne Landscape Supply $4.30 billion 1.71 $173.40 million $3.78 43.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than KHD Humboldt Wedag International. KHD Humboldt Wedag International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiteOne Landscape Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KHD Humboldt Wedag International 0 0 0 0 N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply 2 3 3 0 2.13

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KHD Humboldt Wedag International and SiteOne Landscape Supply, as provided by MarketBeat.

SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus target price of $172.88, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. Given SiteOne Landscape Supply’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SiteOne Landscape Supply is more favorable than KHD Humboldt Wedag International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KHD Humboldt Wedag International and SiteOne Landscape Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KHD Humboldt Wedag International N/A N/A N/A SiteOne Landscape Supply 4.03% 12.13% 6.02%

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats KHD Humboldt Wedag International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides engineering products and services for the cement industry. It operates through Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment offers process technology, design, engineering, project management, and the supply of technical equipment including grinding, pyro process, and system automation; and organizes training for cement plant personnel through e-learning program SIMULEX. This segment also provides equipment for grinding, which includes crushing, grinding, and separation equipment, as well as fans; pyro processing, including preheaters, calciner systems, burners, process fans, rotary kilns, and clinker coolers; PYROREDOX, a gasification reactor for reducing emissions; and PYROROTOR, a combustion chamber. The Plant Services segment supplies spare and wear parts; and offers various plant services, including maintenance services comprising refurbishing roller presses, technical inspections and audits, and consulting and assistance services. The company offers Rolcox, a roller press monitoring and control system; Romix-C, an automatic raw meal control system; Scanex-IC, a kiln temperature monitoring solution; and KHD ProMax, a suite of cloud based digital solutions that connects to and delivers real world optimization for cement plant equipment and processes. It operates in India, North America, rest of Asia, China, the Middle East, rest of Europe, Russia, China, South America, Germany, Africa, and internationally. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany. KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a subsidiary of AVIC International Engineering Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories. It also offers consultative services consisting of assistance with irrigation project take-offs, commercial project planning, generation of sales leads, business operations, and product support services, as well as a series of technical and business management seminars; and distributes branded products of third parties. The company offers its products under the LESCO, SiteOne Green Tech, and Pro-Trade brand names. It markets its products primarily to residential and commercial landscape professionals who specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses, and other outdoor spaces through branch network and direct distribution. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia.

