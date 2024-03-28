Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Short Interest Update

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hyzon Motors Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of HYZNW stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,057. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,690 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Hyzon Motors were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

