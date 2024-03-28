Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.03. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

